10 measures aim to advance cross-Strait ties

Cheng Li-wun (third from left), chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, who led a KMT delegation to visit the Chinese mainland, visits the Palace Museum in Beijing on Saturday. (CHEN YEHUA/XINHUA）

The Chinese mainland released a set of measures on Sunday aimed at promoting peaceful cross-Strait relations and improving the well-being of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, as a delegation led by Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, concluded its visit to the mainland.

The Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee announced a package of 10 measures covering areas such as party-to-party dialogue, youth exchanges, infrastructure connectivity, cross-Strait transportation, trade facilitation and cultural cooperation. It came following a meeting on Friday between Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and Cheng, which was the first such top-level meeting between the two political parties across the Strait in a decade.

At the meeting, Xi said that the goal of developing cross-Strait relations is to enable people on both sides to lead better lives.

As this year marks the start of the mainland's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, he expressed willingness to share development opportunities and achievements with Taiwan compatriots and jointly build a stronger Chinese national economy.

Xi also said at the meeting that Taiwan's agricultural and fishery products, as well as other high-quality goods, are welcome to enter households across the mainland.

According to the 10 initiatives announced on Sunday, the mainland proposed exploring a regularized communication mechanism between the CPC and the KMT, based on adherence to the 1992 Consensus and opposition to "Taiwan independence".

The 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle, was reached between the mainland-based Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait and the Taiwan-based Straits Exchange Foundation with authorization from authorities on both sides of the Strait in 1992.

The measures also include strengthening youth exchanges through institutionalized programs and arranging annual visits by Taiwan delegations to the mainland.

It said efforts will focus on advancing utility links and bridge projects between Fujian province and the islands of Jinmen and Matsu. Authorities will also promote normalization of direct cross-Strait passenger air services and resume routes between Taiwan and selected mainland cities.

The measures further aim to facilitate purchases of Taiwan agricultural and fishery products that meet relevant standards, support Taiwan businesses in accessing mainland markets, and improve conditions for Taiwan fishing vessels.

In addition, the mainland will allow more Taiwan-produced content to be broadcast and encourage joint media production to promote the innovative development of Chinese culture.

The mainland will work toward resuming individual travel from Shanghai and Fujian to Taiwan, as only group tours are currently allowed for Fujian and Shanghai residents. Fujian individuals' tours to Jinmen and Matsu have also resumed since the second half of 2024.

Chang Jung-kung, a KMT vice-chairman and member of the delegation, said on Sunday that the policy package could be regarded as a "gift" from the mainland, delivered through Cheng, to the people of Taiwan, enhancing their well-being.

He said it demonstrated goodwill and sincerity from the mainland and has brought tangible benefits to Taiwan.

The measures came as Cheng's delegation concluded their six-day trip to the mainland from Tuesday to Sunday, which included stops in Jiangsu province, Shanghai and Beijing. The trip also marked the first visit to the mainland by a KMT chairperson in a decade.

The itinerary included traditional stops for KMT leaders visiting the mainland, such as the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, and the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall at Biyun Temple at Xiangshan in Beijing, where the delegation paid tribute to Sun as an important founding figure of the KMT. This year also marks the 160th anniversary of Sun's birth.

Meanwhile, the trip featured several visits highlighting the mainland's technological development. On Sunday, the delegation visited the Xiaomi EV Hyperfactory in Beijing, where they learned about the mainland's progress in electric vehicle research and development, marking the final stop of their mainland tour.

On Saturday, the delegation toured the Zhongguancun National Innovation Demonstration Zone Exhibition Center in Beijing's Haidian district, which showcased the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence, embodied intelligence and high-end medical devices.

"I found answers for Taiwan's future here," Cheng said at the exhibition center, noting that the island's service sector and traditional manufacturing industries are facing mounting challenges.

Cheng said she was impressed by the mainland's applications of AI and technological innovation across sectors, describing the trip as "highly rewarding".

"Without political barriers across the Strait, the two sides could make significant contributions to humanity," she said, calling for strengthened cross-Strait cooperation based on each side's respective strengths.

She also emphasized that efforts on both sides to address differences and reduce confrontation are ultimately aimed at improving the lives of people across the Strait.

Li Peng, dean of the Taiwan Research Institute at Xiamen University, said Cheng's visit once again reaffirmed that both sides of the Strait should pursue peaceful development, uphold the 1992 Consensus, oppose "Taiwan independence", and work to improve the well-being of people on both sides.

He noted that mainstream public opinion in Taiwan supports the resumption and expansion of cross-Strait people-to-people exchanges, with many hoping to share the benefits of mainland development.

"Cheng's trip has also achieved these objectives," Li said, adding that the policy package released by the mainland represents tangible benefits for Taiwan compatriots and constitutes an important outcome of her visit to the mainland.