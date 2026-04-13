U.S. signals add to instability in Hormuz shipping: report

U.S. signals of potential military actions, including interdiction and possible blockade measures in the Strait of Hormuz, following failed U.S.-Iran negotiations in Pakistan, are adding to instability in the shipping environment, a London-headquartered maritime analytics firm said on Sunday.

According to a report released by Windward, Washington's moves introduce a second layer of control over the strait, meaning vessel movements may be affected not only by Iranian restrictions but also by potential U.S. actions.

The Strait of Hormuz is operating as a "controlled and unstable" system, where the risk of direct confrontation between state actors is increasing, it noted.

Data showed that on Saturday, a total of 17 vessels transited the strait, including seven inbound and 10 outbound. Inbound traffic consisted of four tankers and three cargo vessels, while outbound traffic included five tankers, one bulk carrier and four cargo vessels.

Although transit volumes have edged up slightly, shipping activity remains constrained, the report said, adding that some vessels have altered routes or turned back, while the overall number of ships in the Gulf has continued to decline.

The report added that access is being granted selectively, with priority given to specific cargo flows and trade routes, while broader commercial activity remains limited.

It also said that Iranian export operations remain active under constrained conditions. Satellite imagery on Saturday showed three very large crude carriers loading at Iran's Kharg Island, with an estimated combined volume of around 6 million barrels. The last confirmed departures were recorded on April 8.

Windward further noted that as disruptions persist in the Strait of Hormuz, global crude flows are increasingly being redirected toward the U.S. Gulf Coast. A total of 172 crude oil tankers are currently en route to the region.