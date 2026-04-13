Civilian casualties feared as Nigerian military airstrike hits village market

Civilian casualties are feared after a military airstrike struck a village market in northeastern Nigeria, local media reported Sunday.

Between 30 and 200 people may have been killed when the airstrike hit a weekly market in Jilli village, along the border between Borno and Yobe states, on Saturday evening, according to media reports, citing multiple local sources.

Most of the victims were believed to be traders and buyers caught in the bombardment during peak trading hours.

Media reports quoting witnesses said that the military had targeted suspected terrorists who allegedly visited the market to collect levies from traders.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Nigerian military confirmed conducting an air bombardment in the area, saying it killed "scores of terrorists" and destroyed their hideouts in follow-up airstrikes.

Ehimen Ejodame, spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, said the strike was part of ongoing counter-terrorism operations targeting fleeing and regrouping militants after an earlier engagement that had weakened their positions in the area.

"The follow-up strikes were executed based on credible intelligence and in close coordination with ground forces to deny terrorists freedom of movement and prevent further attacks," he added.