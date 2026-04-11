ASEAN finance chiefs stress resilience, integration amid global uncertainties

By Zhang Xinglong

Manila (CNS) -- Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening regional financial integration and resilience in the face of rising geopolitical and economic uncertainties on Friday.

In a joint statement issued after the 13th ASEAN Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Meeting, officials said ASEAN's economic performance remained robust, with regional growth revised upward to around 4.5 percent in 2025 despite external headwinds.

However, they expressed concern over ongoing tensions in the Middle East, warning that prolonged geopolitical instability could heighten risks to global trade, energy markets, and supply chains, potentially increasing volatility in inflation, financial markets, and capital flows.

To mitigate these risks, ASEAN members pledged to deepen financial cooperation, enhance policy coordination, and stand ready to take appropriate measures to safeguard macroeconomic and financial stability.

The meeting also endorsed key priorities under the Philippines' 2026 ASEAN chairmanship theme, "Navigating Our Future, Together," including developing sustainable and resilient capital markets, advancing regional payment connectivity, and promoting financial inclusion.

They reiterated their shared vision of building a "resilient, inclusive, and sustainable" ASEAN, while strengthening the bloc's role as a platform for regional cooperation and global economic engagement.