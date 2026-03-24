Hassan withdraws from 2026 London Marathon with achilles injury

Reigning Olympic champion Sifan Hassan has pulled out of this year's London Marathon on 26 April after being injured in a treadmill mishap.

The Dutchwoman, who delivered a dramatic victory in London in 2023, had been set to face a formidable field including Tigst Assefa, the defending champion and women-only world record holder, and Peres Jepchirchir, the reigning world champion. At their last meeting at the Paris Olympics in 2024, Hassan surged past Assefa in the closing stages.

However, an announcement released Monday confirmed that Hassan will not compete due to injury concerns.

According to the statement, Hassan "has been hampered by an Achilles injury which has impacted her training".

It continued: "Hassan picked up the injury following an unfortunate incident while training on the treadmill six weeks ago. Initially the injury was believed to be minor, and she continued to train but, as her preparations for the London Marathon intensified, the Dutch athlete was unable to progress as planned."

"After careful assessment, Hassan has now decided to withdraw from the 2026 London Marathon to avoid aggravating the injury. After a demanding period of training and competition last year, which saw her run three Abbott World Marathon Majors - London, Sydney and New York - she has opted to prioritise her recovery and long-term health."