Neighborhood spurs tourism with immersive experience

Dancers perform in the Sanfang Qixiang neighborhood in Fuzhou, Fujian province, in February. （）LIN SHANCHUAN/XINHUA）

Navigating the ancient stone corridors of Sanfang Qixiang — a well-preserved historical neighborhood in the heart of Fuzhou, capital of Fujian province — 26-year-old Xu Qing from Shanghai feels as if she has stepped through a portal.

Dressed in elegant attire of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), she wears the "Three-Sword Hairpins", a silver ornament. Its sword-like blades once symbolized the resilience of local women and their commitment to protecting their families.

"Walking through these courtyards in this attire, I feel a profound connection to the historical figures who once lived here," Xu said. "Their stories are no longer just pages in a textbook."

This experience is part of a broader effort in Fuzhou to restore its historical buildings. By turning ancient residences into interactive spaces, the city has created new opportunities for a generation of visitors.

Known literally as the Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, this architectural complex once housed over 400 figures who shaped modern China, earning it the reputation as "a window into half of China's modern history".

Historical residents included Lin Zexu (1785-1850), who led the movement against the opium trade; Yan Fu (1854-1921), the scholar who translated Darwin's evolution theories; and Shen Baozhen (1820-1879), a key figure in China's early modern navy.

The neighborhood was also home to Lin Juemin (1887-1911), who was executed for his revolutionary role at 24. His Letter of Farewell to My Wife, written shortly before his death, remains widely preserved in China's historical records.

Today, these stories are being retold through new displays designed to engage modern audiences.

Crowds now visit the museum honoring Lin Huiyin (1904-1955), which began trial operations this February.

As an alumna of the University of Pennsylvania, Lin, whose ancestral home was in the lanes, is celebrated globally for her architectural work.

Inside, visitors linger to hear original audio recordings of Lin's close friend, while a hand-sewn qipao (traditional Chinese women's dress) by her and her letters from the World War II era are on display.

Tong Junwen, an overseas professional from Toronto, left a note after her visit in March, "As someone who studied and now works abroad, I felt a connection to Lin's experience."

Visitors tour an exhibition on Lin Huiyin in a museum in the neighborhood. （Photo provided to CHINA DAILY）

"Seeing her journey in a foreign land reminded me that students across generations face similar questions — how to choose a path in a new cultural environment," Tong added.

Nearby, the legacy of General Wu Shi (1894-1950), an underground worker born in Fuzhou who died in Taiwan, has gained attention following the success of the TV drama Silent Glory last year.

His life is now portrayed through an immersive play staged within an ancient courtyard in the alleys, which has moved over 8,700 spectators since November.

Local entrepreneur Wu Bixia, who opened a photography studio in the district, said that this trend reflects a "cultural awakening" among the younger generation.

Driven by this massive tourism growth, her studio served nearly 100 customers daily during the recent Spring Festival.

According to local authorities, the district welcomed over 104 million visitors from 2021 to 2025, providing a significant boost to Fuzhou's service economy.

Currently on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, Sanfang Qixiang is working toward full designation by reviving the traditions that define the city's soul.