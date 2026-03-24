Lancang-Mekong cooperation sets example for building community with shared future for humanity: Chinese FM

The Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) has grown from a seed to a towering tree, setting an example for the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the reception celebrating the 10th anniversary of the first LMC leaders' meeting.

Wang said over the past decade, the LMC countries have linked their future more closely together, gained more robust momentum for development, forged a stronger underpinning for security, and deepened their people-to-people exchanges.

He pointed out that upholding good neighborliness, friendship and a shared future, focusing on development to serve the people, as well as pursuing innovation and breaking new ground are the three principles essential to the robust development of the LMC.

Stressing the importance of better synergizing development strategies among the LMC countries, Wang called on the six countries to jointly build an LMC 2.0, and set an LMC example for global governance.

Wang called for unity and cooperation in the LMC, carrying forward the Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness. He said the six countries should pursue openness and win-win outcomes, and press ahead with infrastructure connectivity.

On green and innovation-driven development, Wang said the six countries should advance cooperation in digital economy, artificial intelligence, sci-tech innovation and ecological governance, and promote investment in new energy.

The six countries should pursue mutual learning among civilizations, deepen cooperation in media outlets and think tanks and step up personnel and youth exchanges, Wang said.

They should also step up efforts to combat cross-border crimes such as online gambling and telecom fraud, and ensure the success of the Mekong River joint patrol and law enforcement operation, he added.

China will work with the five Mekong countries to usher in a new golden decade of the LMC, Wang said, calling for building a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home.

Envoys from the five Mekong countries to China, diplomats from ASEAN member states and relevant international organizations in China, as well as officials from Chinese ministries, local governments, and think tanks attended the reception.

Two reports, "Building a Community with a Shared Future among Lancang-Mekong Countries: A Common Vision and Practical Pathways" and "Master Plan for Connectivity, Common Development, and Deep Integration in the Lancang-Mekong Region over the Next Decade," were released at the reception.