ASEAN FMs call for restraint, diplomacy amid Middle East crisis

By Zhang Xinglong

Manila (CNS) -- Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Friday called for an immediate halt to hostilities in the Middle East and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

The appeal came during a Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, chaired online by the Philippines, to discuss the growing security crisis in the Middle East and its potential repercussions for Southeast Asia.

The Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the situation in the Middle East is held virtually on March 13, 2026. (Photo provided by the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs)

"We express serious concern over the situation in the Middle East and its impacts in the region, and emphasize the importance of immediate cessation of hostilities, call on all parties to exercise utmost self-restraint, resolve differences through diplomacy and dialogue, and respect international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, in the interest of maintaining peace and stability in the region," said Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, who chaired the virtual meeting.

During the session, ASEAN foreign ministers exchanged views on the broader consequences of the conflict, including possible disruptions to energy supply chains, rising commodity prices, macroeconomic volatility, and the welfare of ASEAN nationals currently in conflict-affected areas.

The ministers also reaffirmed ASEAN's commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad, with member states pledging to extend emergency assistance and consular protection where necessary.

As ASEAN chair, the Philippines also called on member states to strengthen coordination in responding to the crisis, including sharing best practices and implementing policy measures aimed at mitigating potential economic shocks and safeguarding regional energy security.