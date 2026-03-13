China makes rapid progress in brain-computer interface technology: Chinese Expert

Brain-computer interfaces (BCI) became a buzz word during China's 2026 “two sessions.” The term was included for the first time in the government work report.

Jin Jing, associate dean of the School of Mathematics at East China University of Science and Technology, told China News Network that BCIs mainly rely on brain-signal acquisition and processing chips to connect the human brain with machines. When machines face limitations, the human brain can intervene in decision-making, improving system efficiency.

“China’s BCI development is progressing very rapidly,” Jin said. He believes that as new approaches such as implantable technologies continue to make breakthroughs, BCIs are expected to play a greater role in rehabilitation medicine and the treatment of neurological disorders, and will become an important direction for future technological development. (Gong Weiwei)