Apple to cut App Store commissions in China

(ECNS) – Apple will reduce the commission rates it charges developers on its App Store in the Chinese mainland after communicating with local regulators, with the changes taking effect on March 15, according to media reports.

Apple says it will cut App Store commissions in China. (Photo: Screenshot)

The American company announced on Friday that it will reduce the standard commission rate on paid apps and in-app purchases distributed through the App Store in China to 25% from 30%. The rate will apply only to developers earning more than $1 million annually or to those who offer in-app purchases for their app.

For participants in Apple's Small Business Program and mini-app partners, the commission rate will drop from 15% to 12%, including the fee charged on auto-renewing subscriptions after the first year.

The move would make China the only market where Apple has directly reduced its standard App Store commission rate from the long-standing 30%, rather than modifying the fee through alternative payment policies or regulatory settlements.

Apple said it aims to build iOS and iPadOS into "the best app ecosystem and a major business opportunity" for developers in China. The company added it remains committed to maintaining "fair and transparent terms for all developers" while offering App Store fees in China that are competitive with other markets.

The App Store commission in China, often referred to by Chinese media and developers as the "Apple tax", has long been controversial.

In October last year, 55 Chinese consumers filed a complaint with regulators accusing Apple of abusing its market dominance by maintaining the 30% commission rate while restricting third-party payment options and alternative app stores.

Data shows that Chinese consumers paid approximately $6.4 billion in App Store commissions in 2024, accounting for about10% of Apple's China revenue, compared with 8.8% in the United States and 4.6% in Europe.

(By Zhang Jiahao)