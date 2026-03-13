Chinese sailor turns ship radio into message relay for stranded crews in Hormuz Strait

(ECNS) -- A Chinese sailor stranded with dozens of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz has been using his ship's radio to relay voice messages for fellow Chinese crew members who lost communications signals, helping them send updates to their families back home.

The Strait of Hormuz — a key waterway through which about 20% of the world's oil and gas passes — has come under tighter control following recent military escalation in the Middle East. Many vessels have been unable to proceed as scheduled, leaving crews anchored for days near the Khor Fakkan port in the United Arab Emirates.

Liu Yiwen, a sailor from Jilin province, was aboard a commercial vessel originally bound for the Persian Gulf to load liquefied petroleum gas after a scheduled refueling stop at Khor Fakkan. Then came the restrictions — and the communication blackout.

Many on board found themselves unable to reach families. The only reliable link between ships was the VHF (Very High Frequency) radio — a standard maritime tool used for vessel-to-vessel and vessel-to-shore communication.

Liu's ship, anchored closer to shore than many others, still had a weak but functional VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) satellite connection. One day, he heard a distressed sailor asking if anyone still had internet access.

"He was anxious. He said he couldn't reach his family anymore," Liu recalled. Liu had been keeping in touch with his family via WeChat and decided to help.

About ten minutes later, Liu had reached the sailor's wife online. Holding his phone speaker to the VHF microphone, he relayed her voice message over the radio.

Each vessel is assigned to monitor a specific channel. Conversations on open channels can be heard by nearby ships, while more private communication can be arranged by switching modes.

"Anyone in need, I help if I can," Liu said. "The situation is tense right now. The families are deeply worried — I can relate to that completely."

Liu, who has spent years working at sea, said his only wish now is to return home safely. "I love this job, but I'll do whatever it takes to stay safe and reunite with my family as soon as possible."

(By Zhang Dongfang)