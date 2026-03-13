Air China to launch direct Chongqing–Manila flights in May

By Zhang Xinglong

Manila (CNS) -- Chinese carrier Air China will launch a new direct flight service between the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing and the Philippine capital of Manila starting May 1, operating four times a week, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said Friday.

In a post on social media, the embassy said the new route is expected to provide a more convenient travel option between China and the Philippines.

According to the announced schedule, Flight CA481 from Chongqing will depart at 21:00 and arrive in Manila at 00:50 the following day (local time). The service will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The return flight, CA482, will depart Manila at 01:50 and arrive in Chongqing at 05:40 (local time), operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The embassy said the new route will provide passengers from southwest China with easier access to Manila and convenient connections to Philippine tourist destinations such as Boracay and Cebu.

For travelers from the Philippines, the service will also offer a direct gateway to Chongqing, a major city in southwest China known for its distinctive mountainous urban landscape and as a hub for exploring other destinations in the region.

The new air link is expected to further promote tourism, economic cooperation and cultural exchanges between China and the Philippines, the embassy added.