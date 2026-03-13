China Q&A | Hong Kong CPPCC member answers Australian scholar：How Hong Kong as 'super-connector' fits into 15th Five-Year Plan

During the 2026 national "two sessions", the integration of Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions into China's overall development plan won a heated discussion. As the world's third-largest international financial center, how can Hong Kong better leverage its position to attract further global capital inflows? In terms of financial technology innovation and service provision, how can Hong Kong play a more significant role?

In the latest episode of China Q&A with China News Network, Warwick Powell, former policy advisor to Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, was joined by Judith Yu, a CPPCC member from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), who is also the chairman of the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in China.

Powell, who has long focused on Hong Kong's development, said that the SAR has played a bridging role in exchanges between the mainland and the world, and has been vital in facilitating the flow of products, services, and capital.

Judith further interpret that Hong Kong will continue to act as a "super connector" between the two sides, attracting more global capital to invest in the Chinese mainland and helping more mainland enterprises go global through Hong Kong's financing platforms and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Furthermore, Hong Kong will vigorously promote technological innovation, deepen Greater Bay Area cooperation. By doing so, HKSAR aims to leverage its technological advantages to better integrate into the nation's overall development strategy. (Xue Lingqiao and Chen Tianhao, Intern: Hu Tongyu)