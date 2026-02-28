Israel launches 'preemptive' strike against Iran

Israel launched a "preemptive" strike against Iran on Saturday morning "to remove threats to Israel," the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Apparent strikes in Tehran happened near offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to media reports. Multiple missiles also hit University Street, Jomhouri area and elsewhere in Tehran.

Iran closed its airspace while the attack was ongoing.

Meanwhile, sirens were sounded across Israel to warn the public to prepare for the possibility of Iranian retaliation. Israeli airspace is closed to civilian flights, according to Israeli airports authority.

The attack from Israel, which reportedly was coordinated with the United States, came after the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks concluded in Geneva on Thursday. Tensions between the United States and Iran were soaring amid massive U.S. military buildup in the Middle East and the stalled nuclear talks.

(Updated)