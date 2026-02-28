LINE

Foreigners entering China visa-free up 49.5% in 2025

2026-02-28 Xinhua

China recorded 30.08 million inbound visits by foreign nationals under visa-free policies in 2025, up 49.5 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday.

