FIBA apologizes to Chinese men's basketball team over inappropriate wording

(ECNS) -- FIBA issued an apology to "the Chinese national team, its fans, and the entire Chinese basketball community" on its official WeChat account Friday, stating that Team China's victory was earned through talent, effort, and determination. Its previous post has been removed or edited from all platforms.

During a FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers game on Thursday, the China men's basketball team staged a strong second-half comeback after trailing by 15 points, defeating Team Japan 87–80. Despite several controversial calls by referees late in the game, China held its composure and secured the victory.

FIBA Basketball World Cup releases a post on Feb. 26, 2026. (Photo from FIBA Basketball World Cup on its Facebook account)

However, after the game, FIBA's official social media account referred to the outcome as "China with a sneaky win over Japan." The use of the word sneaky, which can carry negative connotations such as underhanded or dishonorable, sparked backlash among fans, with many questioning the fairness implied by the wording.

Following criticism from netizens around the world, FIBA revised the post as: "China turn things around in the second half, and get the W against Japan."

(By Gong Weiwei)