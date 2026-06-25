Bahrain financial executive: embracing Chinese super apps allows Gulf states with more economic resilience

The 2026 Summer Davos forum, officially known as the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions Liaoning, is currently underway in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Luay Ahmadi, global head of institutions and managing director of the GFH Financial Group, praised Chinese super apps for their highly-efficient role in facilitating daily life and financial payments in an interview with China News Network.

He expressed hope that Middle Eastern countries could learn from this experience and develop similar products. Ahmadi noted that efficient, integrated financial apps could enable Middle Eastern nations, particularly those in the Gulf region, to achieve greater economic autonomy and build stronger resilience against external crises. (By Xue Lingqiao, Tang Yuxian, Dai Yue and Wu Jiaju, Intern: Wu Jingjing)