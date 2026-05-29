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China's BYD unveils first 4-nm smart driving chip amid intensifying EV competition

2026-05-29 17:10:45Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD on Thursday unveiled its first self-developed 4-nanometer smart driving chip, as the automaker seeks to sharpen its edge in China's increasingly competitive EV market after its sales declined for eight consecutive months.

BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu introduced the Xuanji A3 chip at the company's smart driving strategy event. The chip is designed to support BYD's advanced driver-assistance systems and help the company compete with rivals including XPeng and Xiaomi in China's crowded EV sector.

Wang said the chip had "industry-leading" energy efficiency and consumed 20% less power than comparable semiconductor products. It had already entered mass production, he added.

BYD's chip development brings the company closer to Chinese tech giant Huawei in automotive semiconductor technology. Huawei currently produces 7-nanometer chips and has said it aims to launch a 1.4-nanometer chip by 2031.

BYD also said new users of its "God's Eye" driver-assistance systems would receive one year of insurance coverage for related accidents.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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