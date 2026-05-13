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FIFA website's lack of Chinese option draws criticism from Chinese netizens

2026-05-13 17:29:43Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The absence of a Chinese-language option on FIFA's official website has drawn criticism from Chinese netizens, as broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Chinese mainland remain unresolved.

Online users noted that FIFA's website offers around 10 language options, including English, French, German, Japanese, Korean and Indonesian, but excludes Chinese.

Screenshot shows the homepage of the FIFA website.
Screenshot shows the homepage of the FIFA website.

Some netizens questioned the omission, with comments suggesting it reflects how FIFA treats what is widely considered one of the world's largest markets.

Media reports noted that FIFA's main website has never included a Chinese-language interface, with previous Chinese-language services mainly provided through separate websites or social media platforms.

According to multiple media reports, FIFA officials are planning to visit China soon for further negotiations and may reduce the asking price for broadcasting rights by more than 50%, though it is still said to exceed the expectations of China Media Group.

Earlier reports indicated that FIFA had sought between $250 million and $300 million for the Chinese mainland's broadcasting rights to the 2026 tournament.

(By Gong Weiwei)

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