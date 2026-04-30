Thursday Apr 30, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /China

Chinese badminton head Zhang Jun faces disciplinary probe

2026-04-30 09:09:29China Daily Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Zhang Jun, president of the Chinese Badminton Association and vice-president of the Nanjing Sport Institute in Jiangsu province, is under investigation for alleged serious violations of Party discipline and national laws, China's top anti-corruption bodies said on Wednesday. 

The announcement was made online by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Commission of Supervision. They said the disciplinary investigation is being conducted by personnel from the CCDI stationed at the General Administration of Sport of China, while the supervisory investigation is being handled by the supervision department in Nantong, Jiangsu. No further details were provided.

Zhang, 48, a native of Jiangsu, won Olympic gold medals in mixed doubles twice with partner Gao Ling at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Games. After retiring in August 2007, he joined the Chinese national team's coaching staff before being elected CBA president in January 2019. He was re-elected head of the sport's national governing body in August 2023.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]