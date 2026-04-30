Chinese badminton head Zhang Jun faces disciplinary probe

Zhang Jun, president of the Chinese Badminton Association and vice-president of the Nanjing Sport Institute in Jiangsu province, is under investigation for alleged serious violations of Party discipline and national laws, China's top anti-corruption bodies said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made online by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Commission of Supervision. They said the disciplinary investigation is being conducted by personnel from the CCDI stationed at the General Administration of Sport of China, while the supervisory investigation is being handled by the supervision department in Nantong, Jiangsu. No further details were provided.

Zhang, 48, a native of Jiangsu, won Olympic gold medals in mixed doubles twice with partner Gao Ling at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Games. After retiring in August 2007, he joined the Chinese national team's coaching staff before being elected CBA president in January 2019. He was re-elected head of the sport's national governing body in August 2023.