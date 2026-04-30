Policy support pledged to help sustain growth

While China's economy delivered better-than-expected results at the start of the year, policymakers have shown no signs of complacency and have vowed to provide continued support, analysts said after a high-level meeting outlined priorities for the next phase of economic work.

Amid intensifying external uncertainties, continuing policy easing to ensure reasonable economic growth remains imperative for bolstering confidence and strengthening development security, they said, expecting further measures in investment expansion, targeted monetary easing and energy infrastructure construction.

After China's GDP grew 5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Tuesday noted that the Chinese economy has been off to a robust start this year, with key indicators beating expectations, underscoring its resilience and dynamism.

However, the economy still faces difficulties and challenges, and the foundation for the country's sustained economic recovery needs to be further consolidated, the meeting said, calling for greater efforts and more concrete measures to bolster economic work.

Yin Yanlin, an academic adviser to the China Finance 40 Forum and a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that reviving growth is key to bolstering confidence. Efforts should focus on ensuring the 4.5 to 5 percent annual GDP growth target and striving for better outcomes.

Top policymakers mapped out measures to sustain the ongoing recovery. The Political Bureau meeting said that China will implement a more proactive fiscal policy and apply an appropriately accommodative monetary policy in a targeted and effective way, continuously expand domestic demand and optimize supply.

On expanding investment, the meeting stressed stepping up the planning and construction of water networks, new-type power grids, computing infrastructure, new-generation communications networks, urban underground pipelines and logistics systems.

The meeting also urged efforts to enhance energy and resource security and respond to uncertainties with the certainty of high-quality development, which analysts said may point to further infrastructure investment to strengthen energy reserves.

Wen Bin, chief economist at China Minsheng Bank, said the meeting's emphasis on the precision and effectiveness of macroeconomic adjustments may signal greater use of structural monetary easing tools in the near run, instead of high-profile moves like broad-based cuts in interest rates and the reserve requirement ratio.

Wen added that maintaining capital market stability has become a key regulatory priority given its role in boosting household incomes, with improving the quality of listed companies and ushering in medium- and long-term capital likely among the main policy focuses.

The meeting has called for stabilizing and boosting confidence in capital markets while striving to stabilize the property market, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.71 percent to close at 4,107.51 points on Wednesday, driven by energy and resource sectors.

Wang Qing, chief macroeconomic analyst at Orient Golden Credit Rating International, said policy space remains ample to stabilize the property market, with possible measures including increasing lending to developers, advancing urban renewal, easing purchase restrictions and cutting transaction taxes, as well as targeted mortgage rate cuts and fiscal subsidies.