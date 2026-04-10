International security cooperation seminar held in Beijing

The Chinese Ministry of National Defense held a seminar on international security cooperation from Thursday to Friday, attended by foreign military attachés to China and representatives from international organizations' China offices, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The seminar was the fourth of its kind and was organized at the International College of Defense Studies of the People's Liberation Army National Defense University, according to the ministry's spokesman Zhang Xiaogang at an online news briefing.

During the seminar, officials and experts from Chinese civilian and military units were invited to deliver themed presentations, and discussions on strengthening international military cooperation took place, he said.

In addition, a visit to a Chinese civilian internet company was organized, Zhang said, noting that the seminar aimed to enhance mutual understanding, deepen friendship, and promote substantive cooperation.