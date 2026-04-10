CIIE Stories | CIIE: a 'fast track' and a 'green channel'

Elekta is a regular participant in the China International Import Expo (CIIE). Its debut at the first CIIE marked a milestone for the company. That year, Elekta launched a groundbreaking product globally, which quickly drew widespread attention through the platform.

Following the expo, Elekta signed agreements with five national-level radiotherapy centers, accelerating the product's transition into clinical application and ultimately enabling its successful entry into the Chinese market. In Elekta's view, the CIIE is a unique national-level platform that holds great significance for enterprises-especially multinational companies-seeking to enter China.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Jakob Just-Bomholt, President and CEO of Elekta, and Anming Gong, Executive Vice President of Elekta and President of Elekta Region China.