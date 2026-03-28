China-Tajikistan tourism exchange conference held in Dushanbe charts path for deeper cooperation

By Wang Gaofei, Gong Weiwei

(ECNS)-- A cultural and tourism delegation concluded a week-long visit to Tajikistan on Saturday, with both sides pledging to enhance pragmatic cooperation in the tourism sector.

The delegation comprised officials from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the World Tourism Cities Federation, alongside tourism and media representatives.

A cultural and tourism exchange conference between Chinese and Tajikistan officials, tourism and media representatives, is held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Photo provided to China News Service)

On March 23, Rustam Kholmatiyon, first vice chairman of the Tajikistan Tourism Development Committee, held talks with the Chinese delegation.

Kholmatiyon highlighted the solid foundation for China-Tajikistan cooperation, noting a consistent increase in Chinese tourist visits to Tajikistan in recent years. He said that Tajikistan is innovating its tourism products and improving service standards.

He expressed eagerness to deepen cooperation with Beijing's cultural and tourism authorities and the World Tourism Cities Federation.

Tajikistan's Deputy Prime Minister Dilorom Mansuri attends the Nowruz festival celebrations.(Photo: China News Network/Wang Gaofei)

For its part, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism expressed its commitment to expanding cooperation in tourism product development, joint marketing, and mutual tourist exchanges. This initiative would further boost inbound tourism to Beijing and contribute to the city's international engagement, officials from the bureau said.

The World Tourism Cities Federation extended an invitation to Kholmakhiyon to attend the upcoming Xiangshan Tourism Summit in Beijing this June.

The performance of songs and dances during the Nowruz festival celebration. (Photo: China News Network/Wang Gaofei)

Several tourism enterprises from both China and Tajikistan reached cooperation agreements and signed memorandums of understanding.

The delegation's visit coincided with Tajikistan's major traditional holiday, Nowruz. Members were invited to the festivities, where they were warmly greeted by Tajikistan's Deputy Prime Minister Dilrabo Mansuri. Kholmatiyon was also in attendance.

The Tajik people gathered at the Dushanbe Botanical Garden, dressed in elaborate traditional ethnic clothing, singing and dancing. The event showcased folk performances, local cuisine, and exquisite handicrafts, offering the visiting delegation a warm welcome.

.

A traditional folk performance in Tajikistan. (Photo: China News Network/Wang Gaofei)

This celebration not only allowed the local population to enjoy the holiday's joy but also provided a warm welcome to the visiting guests, symbolizing the strong cultural exchange and mutual understanding between China and Tajikistan.