Global forensic legend Henry C Lee passes away at 87

The global forensic science community was saddened on Friday following news that world-renowned forensic scientist Henry C Lee passed away at his home in Henderson, Nevada. He was 87.

Henry C Lee pictured inside the Institute of Forensic Science at the University of New Haven. (Photo from University of New Haven website)

His passing was announced by his family, in conjunction with the University of New Haven, where he served as a distinguished professor for more than half a century.

In his final days, Lee was finalizing a book on missing-persons investigations, slated for posthumous publication. He authored or co-authored more than 40 books during his illustrious career, the university said in a statement on Friday.

Better known in China as Li Changyu, the Chinese-American investigator earned international acclaim as a "legendary forensic expert" through his involvement in numerous high-profile cases.

These include the 1995 OJ Simpson double-murder trial, the JonBenét Ramsey murder investigation in the 1990s, the Laci Peterson case in the early 2000s, the Elizabeth Smart kidnapping, and forensic expertise following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Born in 1938 in Rugao, Jiangsu province, Lee immigrated to the United States to pursue advanced studies in biochemistry.

He joined the University of New Haven in 1975 and founded its forensic science program in 1998, transforming it from a modest classroom equipped with a single fingerprint kit into one of the nation's leading multidisciplinary forensic science departments.

In 2010, the university dedicated a state-of-the-art three-story, 15,000-square-foot facility to the program.

At the ceremony, Lee shared his vision: "The institute will become a catalyst enabling professionals in the field to work together, making the world a smaller community engaged in fighting crime."

Lee was deeply revered within the Chinese community for his tireless efforts to promote US-China cooperation in forensic science.

Over several decades, he frequently visited China, delivering lectures at universities and sharing his expertise with Chinese counterparts, significantly strengthening academic exchanges and professional collaboration between the two countries.

His most recent trip to China took place in June 2025, during which he visited Shanghai University of Political Science and Law and announced the start of filming for his oral history project.

On many occasions, Lee spoke highly of the Chinese government's leadership, praising the unity and strength of the Chinese people and expressing his deep pride and joy as a Chinese descendant.

Lee's influence was vast; he served as a forensic consultant in all 50 US states and more than 46 countries.

He collaborated with over 600 law enforcement agencies and testified more than 1,000 times in courts worldwide. He also served as the Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Safety.

University of New Haven President Jens Frederiksen described Lee as "a remarkable individual whose contributions to our university, forensic science, and law enforcement are extraordinary and unmatched. His legacy will live on through the generations of students and professionals he inspired."