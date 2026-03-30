CIIE Stories | Thai excellence shines at CIIE

The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China. It is also the second time Thailand has participated in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) as a guest country of honor, giving the occasion special significance for Thailand.

As a frequent participant, Thailand's exhibition scale at the CIIE continues to expand. Since the first CIIE, nearly 400 Thai companies have participated, with a total exhibition area exceeding 28,000 square meters. At the 8th CIIE, the total number of Thai exhibitors will reach nearly 100, including about 60 small and medium-sized enterprises in the food and agriculture sectors. Many Thai companies have used this platform to enter and deepen their presence in the Chinese market and seek cooperation opportunities.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Prinat Apirat, Consul-General of the Kingdom of Thailand in Shanghai; Saravoot Yoovidhya, CEO of TCP Group; Li Wang, Business Director of Thai Crown Group Co., Ltd.; and Li Jiachun, President of the Thai Chinese Youth Chamber of Commerce.