Inside 2026 ZGC Forum: A glimpse of intelligent future

From March 25 to 29, the Zhongguancun Forum 2026 is being held in Beijing, bringing together over 1,000 guests from more than 100 countries and regions to explore innovation and future development.

After trying out AR translation glasses, Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. mult. Johann Löhn, Honorary Member of the Steinbeis Foundation Board, described the experience as “very good.”

He noted that China’s technological progress has seen “tremendous acceleration in recent years,” adding that “the outlook is very promising.”

Dr. Sanath Hettiarachi, Chairman of the Sri Lanka National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA), said that “China is developing very fast,” with “significant technological advancements across many fields.”

Looking ahead, Shahbaz Khan, Director and Representative of the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, shared his vision of the future:

“I hope in my lifetime to see a peaceful world, where science and technology are used to make our lives better, where there is security for everyone, respect for all cultures, and a place for everyone to flourish.”(Huang Fang, Wu Jiaju)