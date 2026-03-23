'Court on wheels' delivers justice to people's doorstep

A crowd gathered around a minibus in a bustling tea market in Sichuan province, where the scent of tea filled the air and trading was in full swing. Inside the vehicle, a tea seller and a buyer sat on either side, with judicial officials in the middle.

In the minibus, the case of the unpaid tea payment is being heard. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn）

The vehicle is, in effect, a mobile court. On board, a case in which the buyer had failed to pay for tea as agreed in the contract for nearly a year was being heard.

"The mobile court is a courtroom on wheels, set up like a regular court," said Zhang Ling, vice-president of the Emeishan People's Court.

"We can hold hearings or mediate right where disputes arise, bringing legal services closer to the people."

Integrating court hearings, mediation and legal education, the mobile court brings justice closer to the people through "doorstep" services.

Inside the minibus, the session ran smoothly. Outside, a large screen on the vehicle showed the hearing live, drawing merchants, customers and passersby to pause and watch.

People were curious about what had happened, who should take responsibility, and what compensation was involved.

"This is a vivid legal lesson," said Wang Lu, president of the Emeishan Tourism and Environmental Protection Court, which handled the case.

"Watching the hearings and observing real cases helps people learn and understand the law more effectively."

The dispute over the unpaid tea payment was ultimately resolved through mediation, after the judge saw room for negotiation and explained to both sides the potential risks of filing a lawsuit, including time and costs.

"The long-overdue tea payment has finally been resolved, thanks to the court," said the tea seller, relief visible on his face.

Since its establishment, the mobile court has handled more than 300 disputes, according to Wang.

"We encourage disputes to be resolved through mediation, or for parties to withdraw legal action after considering our suggestions," said Wang.

"We hope disputes can be settled before they escalate."