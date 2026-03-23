U.S.-Japan ties should not target third countries, China says

China emphasized on Monday that United States-Japan relations should promote regional stability and peace, avoiding actions that threaten third countries or harm their interests, following Japanese public criticism of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent visit to the United States.

Responding to a question at a regular news briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said China has taken note of views expressed by some Japanese media outlets, experts and members of the public regarding Takaichi's U.S. trip, including references made in person to Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor and reactions during her visit to the Presidential Walk of Fame.

"As for the various criticisms by Japanese netizens over the visit, I have no comment," Lin said.

He added that the development of U.S.-Japan bilateral relations should help promote regional peace and stability, rather than be directed against any third countries or undermine the interests of others.