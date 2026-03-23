Over 300 humanoid robots to join half-marathon in Beijing next month

More than 300 humanoid robots are set to line up alongside human runners for a half-marathon in Beijing next month, in what organizers describe as a landmark moment for robotics and sport.

The 2026 Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half Marathon will begin on April 19. It has drawn participation from 76 institutions nationwide, spanning 13 provincial-level regions, said Liu Weiliang, deputy director-general and spokesman of the Beijing Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, at a press conference for the event on Monday.

These include more than 80 corporate teams as well as over 20 teams from universities and training camps, with 26 robot brands and more than 300 humanoid robots expected to compete.

This year's event marks a significant expansion in scale and technical ambition, he said, adding that the number of participating teams has increased nearly fivefold compared with the inaugural race last year.

University engagement has taken off, with 20 institutions entering the race, 10 times the number seen in the first event last year, highlighting growing collaboration between academia and industry, he said.

In a technological shift, 38 percent of participating teams will deploy robots capable of autonomous navigation, signaling advances in real-world mobility and control.

The race is expected to offer a high-profile testing ground for China's rapidly developing humanoid robotics sector and showcase progress from research labs to commercial applications, Liu said.