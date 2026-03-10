CIIE Stories | Wind vane of fashion at CIIE

A regular participant at the CIIE, L’Oréal Group brings fresh creativity to its booth every year. China is the largest export market for French cosmetics, and for L’Oréal, the CIIE is undoubtedly the most important trade show.

The platform is rich with opportunities — beyond showcasing its latest innovations, L’Oréal values even more the chance to continuously drive innovation, push its own boundaries, and work hand in hand with partners to achieve win-win outcomes.

Please watch this episode of “CIIE Stories” to hear firsthand insights from Xavier BLIN, Director of L’Oréal Research & Innovation China, and Daniel YE, Augmented Beauty North Asia Director, L’Oréal Research and Innovation Center.