Science and tech seen as key to self-reliance

China has highlighted the importance of improving self-reliance and strength in science and technology in its upcoming five-year blueprint, sparking widespread discussions on the sector's role in maintaining national security and enhancing global competitiveness.

The draft Government Work Report, submitted to the country's top legislature for deliberation, emphasizes boosting technological innovation capacity and providing a scientific and technological foundation for high-quality development.

China plans to leverage national resources to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields. It also aims to implement major science and technology projects and strengthen planning for strategic and frontier sectors to foster original advances.

The share of research and development spending devoted to basic research will be increased to ensure long-term and stable support.

The emphasis aligns with the major objectives and tasks detailed in the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) for national economic and social development. The plan proposes an annual average increase of at least 7 percent in nationwide R&D spending, consistent with the target set in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25).

The draft outline also calls for integrating technological and industrial innovation to drive new quality productive forces. Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun said China aims to establish a modern industrial system by transforming and upgrading traditional industries while developing emerging and future industries to create new growth opportunities.

Pan Jianwei, a member of the National Committee of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and deputy chairman of the Central Committee of the Jiusan Society, attributed China's achievements in quantum technology to its ability to mobilize nationwide resources to turn bottlenecks into opportunities, strengthening original innovation.

Pan stressed the importance of cultivating students' pioneering spirit to consolidate a talent base for self-reliance and strength in science and technology.

He suggested significantly increasing inspiring and open-ended questions in key examinations such as the gaokao, or the national college entrance exam, to help shift education away from rote memorization toward problem exploration and critical thinking.

Zhang Qiao, a CPPCC National Committee member and president of Soochow University, said universities need to play a greater role in scientific and technological innovation, with the key lying in the deep integration of industry, academia and research.

"During the 15th Five-Year Plan period, universities must make a new leap in their roles, functioning not only as 'innovation sources' but also as 'development engines'," Zhang said.

He added that this requires universities not only to target cutting-edge scientific frontiers and push the boundaries of human knowledge, but also to engage with industry and address real-world challenges faced by enterprises.

Reflecting on more than two decades of involvement in the new energy sector, Zeng Yuqun, a CPPCC National Committee member and chairman of the Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, China's largest electric vehicle battery maker, described the continued introduction of industry-favorable national policies as the "compass" guiding the sector.

"As a leading enterprise, we will always uphold the principles of openness, sharing, mutual benefit and common prosperity. Our goal is to sell Chinese products worldwide while also promoting our technologies and standards globally. Together with peers across the globe, we are committed to contributing to humanity's new energy endeavors," he said.