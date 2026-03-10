CIIE Stories | CIIE reflects history of China-Malaysia trade growth

As a friendly neighbor to China, Malaysia has twice served as a Guest Country of Honour at the CIIE, using this opportunity to engage in diverse areas of cooperation, underscoring the close ties between China and Malaysia. Malaysia's unique "CIIE story" has become a vivid testament to the deepening economic and trade cooperation between China and Malaysia.

Please watch this episode of “CIIE Stories” and hear firsthand insights from Datuk Ng Yih Pyng, President of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM), and Wang Jiaqiang, Founder and CEO of Muhua Sdn. Bhd.