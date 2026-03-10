LINE

CIIE Stories | Encounters in the CIIE ecosystem

As a domestic partner to recruit exhibitors for the China International Import Expo (CIIE) Bureau, Lingang Group created a vibrant Lingang Exhibition Area at the 7th CIIE. Within a 2,700-square-meter space, it has brought together 68 foreign brand clusters, showcasing its strong appeal.

"Appearing in the form of an entire industry cluster is unique at the CIIE," said Michaela Yang, CFO of Shanghai Lingang Economic Development (Group) CO., Limited and Chairwoman of Shanghai Lingang Overseas Development Co., Limited. This approach allowed many enterprises along the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain to quickly "break through barriers."

