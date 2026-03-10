LINE

CIIE Stories | CIIE accelerates innovative healthcare progress

2026-03-10

As the world’s first national-level expo dedicated to imports, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) not only provides multinational pharmaceutical companies with a vital platform to gain deeper insights into the Chinese market and expand cooperation opportunities, but also accelerates the introduction of innovative medicines and cutting-edge health solutions from around the world to China, benefiting more patients.

Through years of consecutive participation, Organon, a global pharmaceutical company, has keenly felt the CIIE’s continuously expanding spillover effect. Their first "CIIE Baby", ATOZET®, made a remarkable entry into the Chinese market.

Please watch this episode of “CIIE Stories” and hear the firsthand experiences of Zafer Unluer, President of Organon China, and Wei Fang, Head of Medical Affairs at Organon China.

