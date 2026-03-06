LINE

China's cultural heritage goes global, captivating the world | Views From Chang'an Avenue

2026-03-06 19:21:12Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun

"Two sessions" are ongoing. We are listening. As lawmakers and political advisors gather in Beijing, intangible cultural heritage and the global reach of Chinese culture are once again high on the agenda.

In recent years, China has strengthened the living transmission of intangible cultural heritage, with cultural products and immersive experiences bringing traditional crafts back to life.

Calligraphy, lanterns, and paper-cutting are drawing interest from international visitors. How can cultural outreach continue to innovate, and how can young people from China and around the world join in preserving these traditions?

We took to Chang’an Avenue to hear what people think. (By Wang Yian, Huang Fang, Lin Mengnan and Intern Yang Yifei)

 

