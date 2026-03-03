(W.E. Talk) U.S. expert warns of dangerous momentum as the U.S. seeks to shape global order by force

In January, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured by the U.S. and flown out of Venezuela. On February 23rd,Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil demanded the immediate release of the country's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. In the latest W.E. Talk, John Milligan-Whyte, Chairman of the America-China Partnership Foundation, said that Donald Trump seeks to dominate the global order through pressure and spectacle, while shaping the domestic news cycle. This addiction to displays of power, he warns, functions like a dangerous drug with serious risks. (Chen Tianhao)