Cyborg cockroaches to the rescue

A researcher holds a cyborg cockroach in Qingdao, Shandong province. (Photo: China Daily)

Inside a 10-square-meter simulated post-disaster site at a fire brigade in Qingdao, Shandong province, a cockroach scurries through a narrow tunnel, adroitly dodging rocks and wooden debris. A miniature camera mounted on its head transmits a first-person view as the insect follows a route designed by its operators.

The cockroach is also fitted with a tiny backpack-like device that sends electrical pulses to its antennae, allowing researchers to guide its movements while leveraging its natural agility.

This innovative project is led by a research team from Shandong University of Science and Technology (SDUST), investigating how brain-computer interface-guided "cockroaches" could play a significant role in detection tasks in small, narrow or enclosed spaces. The team hopes to create an army of cyborg cockroach search-and-rescue workers in the future.

"We envision a future where, after disasters such as earthquakes or building collapses, cyborg cockroaches can quickly and efficiently navigate areas unsafe for humans to enter," said Huai Ruituo, an associate professor at SDUST's College of Electrical Engineering and Automation, who leads the research.

Beyond search and rescue, the insect machines could also be used for agricultural pest detection, industrial environment monitoring and pipeline inspections, he said.

The team spent five years studying the physiological structure and neural characteristics of cockroaches, identifying precise neural stimulation points that control their movement. Based on this research, they developed a highly integrated bioneural regulation system.

One key innovation is a self-developed surgical platform that implants the micro-devices onto the insects. "It improves surgical efficiency by up to six times, with a success rate reaching 99 percent," said Tian Hongchao, a student researcher for the team.

The process is both swift and cost-effective. "We can produce a cyborg cockroach in about 20 minutes at a cost of roughly 45 yuan ($6.5)," Tian said, adding that each one can operate continuously for about 50 minutes and survive for up to three months.

This work is part of SDUST's longstanding bionic animal research program, dating back to the late 1990s. At that time, Su Xuecheng, a professor of the university, identified two major bottlenecks in traditional electromechanical robots — limited energy supply and restricted capability — and proposed replacing mechanical systems with living organisms guided by microelectrical stimulation.

"Animals are incredibly adaptable compared to artificial robotic systems, which require immense computation to handle real-world scenarios," Su said.

Su's team developed China's first cyborg rat in 2005, but due to the animal's timid nature the research focus was shifted to pigeons. By decoding pigeon brain signals and developing a signal encoding and transmission system, researchers could guide pigeons to take off, turn, and circle in flight, much like piloting a drone. The birds could enter spaces inaccessible for humans to conduct detection and deliver supplies.

Looking ahead, SDUST plans to continue focusing on key technologies such as brain-computer interfaces while integrating its traditional strengths in biohybrid robotics with artificial intelligence. "Our goal is to move beyond simple remote control and create a new generation of intelligent agents capable of autonomous perception, decision-making, and task execution in complex and dynamic environments," said Chen Shaojie, vice-president of SDUST.