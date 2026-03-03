Courts step up protection of women, minors

Chinese courts have issued more than 25,000 personal safety protection orders over the past five years, providing judicial support to victims of domestic violence, an official with the Supreme People's Court said.

Chen Yifang, chief judge of the Supreme People's Court's First Civil Division, said on Monday that harmonious families are essential to social stability and reiterated a policy of "zero tolerance" toward domestic violence.

To address difficulties in collecting evidence in domestic violence cases, the SPC has clarified what type of evidence is admissible and strengthened the effectiveness of personal safety protection orders by lowering the standard of proof required, Chen said. The orders, similar to restraining orders in Western countries, are designed to create a "wall of separation" between perpetrators and victims.

By releasing details of landmark cases, the SPC has also clarified that psychological harm constitutes domestic violence. Minors who are abducted, concealed or who witness domestic violence are recognized as victims, she said. "All these clarifications are intended to firmly protect the legitimate rights and interests of women and children," Chen said.

Courts nationwide have upheld a "children first" principle and adopted multiple measures to support minors involved in divorce cases, aiming to safeguard their physical and mental well-being. While efficiently handling domestic violence cases, courts at all levels have also focused on other livelihood-related issues, including employment, food, medicine and consumer rights, to address public concerns and enhance people's sense of security, fulfillment and happiness, she said.

According to SPC data, Chinese courts have concluded nearly 86.74 million first-instance civil and commercial cases over the past five years. They have also issued judicial guidance on issues such as betrothal gifts and the boundaries of artificial intelligence use.

Betrothal gifts, also known as bride price, are a traditional marriage custom in which the groom's family gives the bride's family money as a sign of respect. Historically, the practice was intended as a gesture of goodwill toward the newlyweds, said Wu Jingli, deputy chief judge of the division. However, exorbitant bride prices can place a heavy financial burden on the paying family and trigger disputes that undermine marital stability and may even lead to criminal cases, Wu added.

In response, the SPC has publicized notable cases and issued judicial interpretations reaffirming the principle of "prohibiting the extortion of property through marriage" and standardizing adjudication criteria in areas that have been highly disputed in practice.

In one disclosed case involving fraud through a sham marriage to obtain a bride price, the SPC underscored that individuals who defraud others by demanding a bride price and misappropriating property, thereby committing a crime, must compensate victims for their losses and bear corresponding criminal liability.