Chinese technology brands demonstrate robust growth in total value: report

Chinese technology brands have demonstrated robust growth in total value and China has surpassed Japan for the first time to rank first globally in the perceptions of technology and innovation, cementing its image as a leading technological power, according to a report released on Thursday by a leading brand valuation consultancy.

The newly published Brand Finance Top 100 technology brands 2026 report revealed that the total brand value of the world's top 100 technology brands has reached 3.7 trillion U.S. dollars in 2026, up 15 percent year-on-year.

China secures the second position globally with 25 brands on the list, boasting a combined value of nearly 465 billion dollars. Furthermore, 11 Chinese brands rank among the world's top 50 most valuable technology brands, according to the report.

Notably, the total value of Chinese brands achieve a rapid year-on-year growth of 27.1 percent, the strongest among major tech powerhouses with multiple top 100 brands, the report said.

"We can certainly see that China continues to advance and has opportunities in technology in general," Lorenzo Coruzzi, valuation director of Brand Finance told Xinhua. "There is a lot of room for development for Chinese brands in market expansion and market development."

Overall, the United States maintains dominance in tech brand value, with 46 U.S. brands collectively accounting for more than three-quarters of Tech 100's total brand value. Almost 70 percent of this value is concentrated in just four brands -- Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, according to the report.

In the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index 2026, a survey covering more than 150,000 respondents worldwide, China overtakes Japan to rank first globally in perceptions of technology and innovation. This climb underscores China's first place ranking in the Education and Science pillar in the Global Soft Power Index.

The report attributed this historic breakthrough in the core metric to China's leadership in electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and large-scale digital platforms like TikTok and WeChat, which rank as the world's sixth- and 11th-most valuable technology brands, respectively.

"As well as being regarded as a very good place to do business, China is also regarded as a technology leader," David Haigh, chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, told Xinhua.