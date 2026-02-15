Comicomment: One step from the fall

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently stated on a television program that she is "trying to create an environment" to visit the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, a site that commemorates 14 convicted Class-A war criminals from WWII. This alarming rhetoric reveals not only a disregard for historical justice but also the intentions of Japan's right wing to revive a militarist past.

If Takaichi continues to persist in such a high-wire political act, playing with fire on the wrong path, it will ultimately lead to irreparable consequences.