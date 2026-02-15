Xi sends congratulatory message to 39th African Union Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to Joao Lourenco, rotating African Union (AU) chairperson and Angolan president, and Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the AU Commission, extending warm congratulations to African countries and people over the 39th AU Summit.

Xi noted that the world is undergoing accelerated changes unseen in a century, and the strength of the Global South has been growing remarkably.

Over the past year, the AU has kept unity and led African countries in actively promoting the integration process, resolutely safeguarding Africa's legitimate rights and interests, while its international status and influence have continued to rise, Xi said.

He emphasized that in a world fraught with changes and turbulence, China is firmly committed to maintaining global peace, advancing common development and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi said that China will fully implement zero-tariff treatment to 53 African countries having diplomatic relations with China starting from May 1, 2026. At the same time, China will continue to push forward the negotiation and signing of the agreements on economic partnership for shared development, and further expand access for African exports to China by upgrading the "green channel" and other measures, he added.

The Chinese president said that these new measures by China to expand high-level opening up will surely provide new opportunities for Africa's development, and for China and Africa's joint pursuit of the dream of modernization.

Xi said that since the start of diplomatic relations between China and Africa 70 years ago, the two sides have always stood together through thick and thin and moved forward side by side.

He said China stands ready to work with Africa to carry forward their historical friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance mutual understanding and affection, and jointly write a new chapter of an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.