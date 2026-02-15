LINE

(W.E. Talk) Chinese, Japanese experts warn Japan's military buildup could push the country to the brink of danger

Japanese politics continues to show a right-leaning trend, with the government taking frequent actions in the realm of security policy. Speaking on China News Network’s “W.E. Talk” program, Chen Yang, a young scholar specializing in Japanese affairs and a visiting research fellow at Liaoning University's Institute of Japan Studies, warned that Japan's recent military buildup has steadily eroded its long-standing "exclusively defense-oriented posture," posing a growing threat to regional security.

During the same dialogue, Shiro Hanatani, a local council member from Japan, also pointed out that the Japanese government’s moves are heightening tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. He warned that if the revisions to security policy become overly radical, Japan's own position could become extremely precarious. （Zhang Aolin, Guan Na）

