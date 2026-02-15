LINE

(W.E. Talk) Japanese lawmaker says deeply uneasy about Takaichi staying in power, urges Japan to reaffirm 'no more war' pledge

In the Japanese House of Representatives election held on Sunday, the ruling coalition formed by the Liberal Democratic Party and Japan Innovation Party secured a majority of seats.

Shiro Hanatani, a local city councilor from Japan, stated on the " W.E. Talk" program of China News Network that he is concerned that if Sanae Takaichi continues in power, her policies will become increasingly hawkish, and that the Takaichi administration's continued push for military buildup and expansion will further heighten tensions in Asia.

Hanatani emphasized that Japan should reflect on the lessons of World War II and clearly reaffirm its commitment to "no war between Japan and China," while working together with China to contribute to peace in Asia. （Zhang Aolin, Guan Na）

