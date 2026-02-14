LINE

Why millions of working Americans are hanging on the ‘kill line’

The term “kill line” captures the financial fragility facing many American households. Data shows that around 40% of families are unable to cover an unexpected expense. This vulnerability is especially evident among the ALICE population — those who earn above the poverty line but still fall short of meeting basic living costs.

With housing and healthcare expenses remaining high and social policies in flux, many households have little financial buffer. This instability reflects a structural imbalance between social safety nets and individual risk: once a critical threshold is crossed, financial recovery becomes both rapid in decline and difficult to reverse.

