JD.com recovers most goods stolen from Paris warehouse

(ECNS) -- JD.com said that the majority of goods stolen from one of its warehouses in France late last year have been recovered, The Paper reported Saturday.

The company's warehouse in Paris was burglarized on Dec. 22, 2025. Over the past two months, with the sustained efforts of Paris police and strong support from the Chinese Embassy, phased progress has been made in the investigation, and most of the stolen goods have now been retrieved.

According to previous media reports, the warehouse, located in Seine-Saint-Denis province, was broken into on Dec. 22, 2025, Beijing time. More than 50,000 units of 3C digital devices, including mobile phones, computers, and tablets, were stolen, with an estimated value of about 37 million euros (approximately 306 million yuan).

The large-scale theft was discovered on the morning of Dec. 22 local time in Dugny, about 17 kilometers north of Paris. A person in charge of the warehouse found that the company's main gate had been forced open and around 30 pallets of goods were missing.

Preliminary information disclosed by the Brigade for the Suppression of Banditry (BRB), which is responsible for investigating the case, indicated that the suspects committed the crime between the evening of Dec. 21 and the early hours of Dec. 22. Surveillance cameras at the warehouse were damaged, and the alarm system was not functioning properly at the time.

JD.com said it will fully cooperate with Paris police in the follow-up recovery and handover of the stolen goods.

