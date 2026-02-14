10 big things about China you should not miss (Feb. 8 - Feb. 14)

1. China rejects U.S. allegations of nuclear explosive tests

China on Wednesday rejected recent remarks by a senior U.S. official accusing China of conducting nuclear explosive tests.

At a regular press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said China had noted reports that U.S. Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Thomas G. DiNanno urged China to participate in "multilateral talks" on nuclear arms control and strategic stability and alleged that China carried out "nuclear explosive tests" in June 2020, while outlining U.S. proposals on nuclear arms control at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference. (Photo: Foreign Ministry)

2. Chinese Embassy refutes false reports of 'ban on Investment in Israel'

The Chinese Embassy in Israel has refuted recent media reports claiming that "China has banned investment in Israel," according to a post published on the embassy's official WeChat account on Friday.

Some media outlets cited an investment dispute between a border kibbutz in Israel and a Chinese investment fund, alleging that China had prohibited investment in Israel. The embassy issued a clarification through Israel's Channel 12 in response to the reports.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, China has adjusted its travel risk rating for certain areas of Israel in line with common international practice. As the security situation has eased, areas classified as extremely high risk (red) have been significantly reduced and are now limited to parts of the northern border and areas surrounding Gaza.

(Photo: Screenshot)

3. Nauru President arrives in Guangzhou for ancestral visit and Chinese New Year

Nauru's President David Adeang arrived in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, on Sunday, beginning a visit to reconnect with his ancestral roots and celebrate the "Little New Year", or Xiaonian in Chinese, with his relatives.

This marks Adeang's second visit to Guangdong within seven months, following his family root-tracing trip to the province in July 2025.

President of Nauru David Adeang arrives in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 8. (Photo from the Chinese Embassy in the Republic of Nauru.)

4. Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in prison

The High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday morning sentenced Jimmy Lai, an instigator of anti-China riots in Hong Kong, to 20 years in prison.

Lai was found guilty in December by the High Court of the HKSAR on two charges of conspiring to collude with external forces and a charge of conspiracy to publish seditious materials. Mitigation hearing for Lai's case began on Jan 12 and concluded on Jan 13.

The defendants in the national security case include Lai, Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited, and Apple Daily Internet Limited, all of whom face charges of conspiracy to publish seditious materials and conspiracy to collude with external forces. Lai was also facing a separate charge of conspiring to collude with external forces.

The trial officially commenced on Dec 18, 2023, and has been presided over by three judges appointed under Hong Kong's national security law.

Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in prison by the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Feb.9, 2026. (Photo: Li Zhihua/ China News Service)

5. Chinese scientists report first likely sighting of black hole devouring white dwarf

Chinese astronomers said they have likely captured the first direct evidence of a mid-sized black hole ripping apart and consuming a white dwarf star, shedding new light on a long-theorized but rarely observed cosmic process.

The discovery is based on observations of a powerful high-energy space explosion known as EP250702a, detected by China's Einstein Probe satellite, according to the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The findings were published this month in the journal Science Bulletin.

Mid-sized black holes, thought to bridge the gap between stellar-mass and supermassive black holes, are difficult to detect because they produce few observable signals unless actively feeding on nearby matter.

Cover of the journal that published the study. (Photo courtesy of the Einstein Probe Science Center of the National Astronomical Observatories)

6. Cambodia deports 110 Chinese nationals suspected of online fraud

Cambodia on Saturday deported 110 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in online fraud, in a coordinated operation with Chinese authorities, according to media reports.

The group was repatriated on a chartered flight organized by Cambodia's General Department of Immigration, with Chinese police participating in the transfer process.

China's ambassador to Cambodia, Wang Wenbin, met with Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Sar Sokha, earlier on Saturday to discuss cooperation in combating telecom and online fraud.

Cambodia deported the first batch of 110 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in online fraud in a coordinated operation with Chinese authorities in Apr 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

7. Over 630 buildings in Myanmar's Myawaddy KK Park demolished

More than 630 buildings in the KK Park complex in Myawaddy Township, Myanmar, have been demolished, and over 1,500 criminal suspects have been repatriated to China, the country's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said on Monday.

Long a hub for cross-border gambling and telecom fraud, the Myawaddy area has been targeted in joint operations by China, Myanmar and Thailand since the three countries established a ministerial-level coordination mechanism in early 2025. Several rounds of crackdowns have since been carried out to dismantle criminal networks.

More than 630 buildings in the KK Park complex in Myawaddy Township, Myanmar, have been demolished. (Photo: Screenshot)

8. Foreign tourists flock to China for immersive New Year experience

As inbound tourism continues to recover, visiting China during the Spring Festival holiday has drawn growing interest from international travelers seeking seasonal cultural experiences.

According to the National Immigration Administration, daily cross-border passenger flows during the Spring Festival holiday are expected to exceed 2.05 million nationwide, a year-on-year increase of 14.1%. Recent data show that foreign tourists' flight bookings for the Chinese New Year in the past two weeks surged more than fourfold compared with last year.

Foreign tourists board the K7041 "Northeast Folk Customs" themed train at Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 19, 2026, heading to Mohe, known as "China's North Pole," to experience the region's ice and snow attractions. (Photo: China News Service/ Xu Shuai)

9. Su Yiming earns China's 1st medal at Milan-Cortina Games as difficulty spikes in big air

Defending champion Su Yiming delivered China's first medal of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Saturday, claiming bronze in a fiercely contested men's snowboard big air final defined by soaring difficulty.

With consistency proving decisive in the high-stakes showdown, 21-year-old Su struck a careful balance between ambition and control after rebounding from a fall in qualification to reach the final.

Su Yiming of China competes at the Men's Snowboard Big Air at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 7, 2026. (Photo: Fu Tian/ China News Service)

10. China's Wang, Sun claim singles title at table tennis Asian Cup

The ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2026 table tennis tournament concluded on Sunday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, with Chinese players Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha winning the men's and women's singles titles, respectively.

Wang beat Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto 4-2 in the men's singles final, successfully defending his Asian Cup title.

Wang said his opponent started strongly, while he gradually found his rhythm as the match progressed. Compared with last year, he said he placed greater emphasis on testing and demonstrating adjustments to his training tactics through competition.