Cambodia intensifies nationwide crackdown on telecom fraud, advances new legislation

(ECNS) — Cambodia has intensified a nationwide crackdown on telecom and online fraud, repatriating thousands of foreign nationals and pushing forward new legislation to strengthen its legal framework against cross-border scams.

Over the past two weeks, Cambodian authorities have worked with counterparts in multiple countries to repatriate suspects linked to telecom fraud and related crimes. As of Feb. 12, several thousand foreign nationals had been sent home since early February, according to official figures.

In a single operation on Feb. 11, more than 800 foreign nationals from 10 countries were deported. Local media reported that more suspects remain in custody and will be repatriated in stages once legal procedures are completed. Authorities said the process is ongoing due to the large number of individuals involved and the complexity of their cases.

The latest actions form part of a broader nationwide drive launched earlier this year to root out telecom and online fraud networks.

From Jan. 1 to early February, joint law enforcement operations across the country shut down nearly 200 suspected scam sites and arrested several alleged ringleaders and accomplices, officials said. Cambodian authorities have also coordinated with law enforcement agencies in China, the United States and the Republic of Korea to dismantle transnational criminal networks.

On Jan. 31, some 700 law enforcement officers raided a major scam compound in Svay Rieng Province, arresting more than 2,000 suspects, most of them foreign nationals. Officials described it as the largest single operation since the nationwide campaign began.

Interior Ministry spokesman Touch Sokhak said after the raid that the government would maintain a tough stance against online fraud, stressing that Cambodia "is not a haven for criminals."

Enforcement actions have continued. On Feb. 10, police in Sihanouk Province dismantled a large telecom fraud ring operating inside a casino, detaining more than 800 suspects. A day later, authorities in Phnom Penh pledged to eradicate telecom and online fraud within the capital by March 30.

In parallel with enforcement efforts, Cambodia is advancing dedicated legislation to address the growing threat of cross-border telecom fraud. On Feb. 11, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Koeut Rith chaired an inter-ministerial meeting that reviewed and gave preliminary approval to a draft anti-telecom fraud bill.

The proposed law is expected to clarify legal responsibilities, strengthen penalties, and improve coordination in preventing, investigating and prosecuting technology-enabled fraud, serving as a key tool in Cambodia's broader effort to strengthen digital governance.

(By Evelyn)