China urges EU to provide non-discriminatory business environment for companies of all countries

(ECNS) -- China urges the EU to honor its commitment to market openness, uphold the principle of fair competition, stop abusing unilateral economic and trade tools, and provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for companies of all countries, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian on Wednesday.

Lin made the remarks when asked about an investigation by the EU into Chinese clean energy giant Goldwind over concerns that the firm benefited from state subsidies that distorted competition within the EU.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian answers questions at a regular press conference on Feb. 4, 2026. (Photo from fmprc.gov.cn)

Lin stressed that the EU has repeatedly resorted to unilateral economic and trade tools and taken discriminatory and restrictive measures against Chinese companies. This sends out a message of protectionism, hurts the image of the EU, and dampens Chinese companies' confidence in investing in the EU.

China firmly protects the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies, Lin said.

(By Gong Weiwei)