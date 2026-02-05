U.S. remarks on Panama Canal Port ruling expose Cold War mentality: Chinese FM

(ECNS) — China has slammed the U.S. for its Cold War mentality following remarks and actions related to a ruling by Panama's Supreme Court on the operation of two ports at the Panama Canal.

According to media reports, Panama's Supreme Court ruled on Jan. 30 that CK Hutchison's concession to operate two Panama Canal ports is unconstitutional. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the U.S. is "encouraged" by the ruling. Chairman of the U.S. House Select Committee on China John Moolenaar said that "China's malign influence is unwelcome in the Western Hemisphere."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday that China has already responded to the court ruling on the relevant ports, noting that the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has also issued a statement.

China will firmly defend its legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies, Lin said.

Commenting on U.S. reactions, Lin said the remarks once again exposed Washington's Cold-War mentality and ideological bias.

"It is quite clear to the world who exactly is seeking to forcibly own the Panama Canal and eroding international law in the name of the rule of law," Lin said.

(By Evelyn)